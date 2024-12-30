The footballer of Sevilla FC Gonzalo Montiel The case for sexual abuse against him has been dismissed. This was determined by the Justice after evaluating the evidence presented and considering that there were not sufficient elements to advance the accusation. Montiel takes an important weight off his shoulders and so does Sevilla FC.

The case originated from a complaint made in March 2020 by a young woman, who claimed to have been sexually abused during a party at the player’s house in Virrey del Pino, province of Buenos Aires. From that moment on, the world champion always denied the accusations and was willing to collaborate with the investigation from the beginning of the judicial process. This Monday the dismissal of the case was announced.

Montiel is a player with a large market and whose transfer to clubs that wanted him such as PSV and Nottingham Forest was stopped at the time by the aforementioned court case. The dismissal changes everything. He is currently wanted by European teams, but also American teams such as River Plate, his club of origin, or Rayados de Monterrey. It could be an important operation for Sevilla FC. The player himself has shared the information on his social networks with this letter:

«I thank the people who always trusted in my innocence and accompanied me in unfair and difficult times. Thank God the truth always comes to light. Today I was acquitted of a totally false accusation. They used my name to give it notoriety and make public a cause in which I had absolutely nothing to do with. They hurt my family and my wife, who, while pregnant, had to deal with this lie. In addition to the personal and family damage, these lies harmed my career, since I always had contract proposals from clubs, but they asked me to first be dismissed before hiring me. I stand in solidarity with people who suffer situations of abuse in any of their forms, but the lie that was tried to be installed against me meant the trivialization of an evil that seriously affects many people in the world and that should not be treated lightly or with lies, as it was in this case. “It is very unfair that they have gone so far, staining my reputation without caring about me, my family, or the people who really suffer from an extremely serious illness like the one referred to.”