One of the paths of the project

Genoa, Monti da Mare, the project for the enhancement of the inland paths is underway

Genoa – The Municipio Levante presents the “Monti daMare” project, developed by Cai (Italian Alpine Club) and Fie (Italian Hiking Federation). The presentation will be held on Saturday 18 December, at 3.00 pm at the Villa Garibaldi headquarters in via Pinasco 7.

“Monti daMare” aims to bring together associations and individual citizens interested in the enhancement of the territory to collect everyone’s ideas, experience and proposals.

In the last two years, due to the Covid emergency, there has been a strong rediscovery of the local territory and the immediate hinterland and of what is called the “Proximity tourism”. At the same time there has also been a proliferation of associations and groups that have dedicated themselves, with great commitment, to the maintenance and rediscovery of the lesser-known paths and places in the hinterland.

“Our idea – explains Ivan Greco, one of the creators of the project – is precisely to bring together all the associations linked to the territory of the IX Levante Municipality, but also those that have devised or rediscovered paths starting from the Riviera di Levante. We would like to provide, through the Town Hall, all the technical, bureaucratic and institutional assistance necessary for the creation of a network of itineraries “.