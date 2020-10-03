Fans of the FC Bayern can prepare for an exciting final spurt of transfers. The upcoming commitment from Marc Roca is a promising start, but there is also some bad news from injury.
Homemade Malik Tillman, who now trains regularly with the professionals, has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, according to the club! Tillman suffered the injury on Friday when he played for the second team against Dynamo Dresden.
The 18-year-old center forward was about to make the leap to the pros, so the cruciate ligament rupture is a bitter setback for him. Last season he successfully hunted goals for both the U19s and the second team.
Leave a Reply