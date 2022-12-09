Speaking to the “Sky Sports” sports network, the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said that he will meet Messi next January to discuss his future.

Messi’s contract, 35, expires with Paris Saint-Germain next summer, amid speculation that he will move to Inter Miami.

But Al-Khulaifi apparently has another opinion, as he said: “We agreed to sit together after the World Cup, but both sides, the club and the player, are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup.”

The club president expressed his confidence in the player staying in the French capital, praising his performance with Paris Saint-Germain and with the Argentina national team in the World Cup.

He continued, “He is very happy. You can see that with the national team. If the player is not happy, you will see that his performance is not good with the national team.”

Al-Khulaifi continued his talk about Messi, saying: “He made a great return this season for us. He scored and made many goals for the Argentine national team and for his club.”

Messi offers a distinguished performance in the World Cup so far, and succeeded in leading the “tango dancers” team to the quarter-finals, where they will meet the Netherlands in a summit match, on Friday.