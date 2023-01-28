And footage of a camera attached by a policeman to his chest shows the moment a security force arrived at Nancy Pelosi’s home and confronted her husband’s attacker, Paul Pelosi.

In the video clip, it appears that a San Francisco police force enters Pelosi’s home on the night of October 28, when they see attacker David Debaby handcuffed to Paul Pelosi, holding a hammer.

In the video, the police ask the attacker to drop the hammer, but he is startled by a strong attack on Paul, 82, who seemed to surrender completely, then the police intervene moments later and control the attacker.

Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, Friday, that she had absolutely no intention of seeing the video of the attack that could have claimed her husband’s life.

She added, “I will not be making any further statements on this issue. I thank people for the well wishes and keep them informed of Paul’s progress.”

What happened?

• The home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi was attacked by someone who managed to sneak into the house located in San Francisco.

• The police responded to a distress call and found Paul and the attacker fighting over a hammer, but the intruder grabbed it and assaulted the elderly man with it.

• Nancy Pelosi said that her husband suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, then she confirmed a few days later that his condition was improving.

• The attacker reportedly asked, “Where’s Pelosi?”, raising concerns about possible political violence ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

• Court documents allege that the attacker planned to take Nancy Pelosi, who was not home at the time of the attack, hostage and “break her knees” if she “lied” to him.

• The attacker faces numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.