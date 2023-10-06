Monthly | Vladimir Putin turns 71 today – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen watched the morning of the celebration in the Kremlin

Clock it’s half past ten in the morning. Today I turn 71 years old.

Sometime long ago in the 1990s, my little daughters came to sing for me on the morning of my birthday and brought me coffee.

Any more Masha and Katja can’t stand me They think I’m heavy and whining about the same things.

I have had children later as well. They don’t interest me.

This bed is Peter I and meticulously restored. I think I see Peter’s dreams in it.

Sympathetic Svetlana Yevgenyeva from the kitchen, bring me my coffee. There are two porcelain cups on the tray, one of which I fill. That good folk can pour it down her throat. We always exchange a few kind words while I wait to see if he dies. Then he can go.

One time one of my pre-tasters drank poisoned coffee, threw up and died on my carpet. It was unpleasant.

Today I am writing a greeting to the people. Tears welled up in my eyes when I read the congratulations I received. How sincerely they love me! .

I always write by hand. I don’t trust Americans’ computers.

The pen I use is the same one with Nicholas I signed the decree on the new duties of the III department of the Emperor’s Chancellery in 1825. The few who know Russian history like I do understand that by that decree a secret police was established, which I myself have been allowed to serve.

Nikolai did great services to the fatherland. He stopped the press’s vilification of Russia and mercilessly executed the Polish pigs in 1830.

When the people had chosen me as their ruler for the third time, I ordered a German to be fetched Kruger’s to paint Nikolai’s portrait from the Hermitage and hang it here on my wall.

The large mirror in my bedroom is from the Winter Palace. For hundreds of years, the ruler saw himself in it. Now I see it as the ruler of Russia.

Me, the son of a war-disabled factory worker from a shared apartment in Leningrad.

Next I go to the bathroom.

Then my bodyguards empty the whole floor of people, leave themselves and lock the doors. I want to be in peace when I go to the toilet.

The mollusk journalists who fled to the West want to poke their stinky noses into my private affairs. They say I’m old.

I could teach these dirty asshole gays a little, for example by telling about Stalin. At my years Stalin had just allowed the GDR to be founded. In the spring of the same year, he had ordered to transport a hundred thousand little fascists from the Baltic countries to hell.

A few months later he already had an atomic bomb. Now I have it.

I am now writing to my people. I promise to gently protect them from all harm.

Illustration: Jukka Pylväs