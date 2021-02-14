When the Soviet Union elected a leader, democracy was not needed, writes Unto Hämäläinen.

Great and thirty years have passed since the break-up of the mighty Soviet Union (1922-1991). It is a good time to recall what a great power neighbor we had in the East before Russia.

The Soviet Union remained a dictatorship until its last years. No free elections were held and no transparent communication was allowed. There was only one party, the Soviet Communist Party Nkp.

The country was led by the Secretary General of the Communist Party and the inner ring of about ten men, the Politburo. The men of power remained in place for decades, most until their deaths. In the late years of the Soviet Union, members of the Politburo were older than the country they led. The average age was over seventy years.

Soviet leaders appeared to the people three times a year: on May Day, Victory Day, and the anniversary of the Revolution in November. They stood on the podium of the Moscow Red Square Spice Squadron watching the military parade and sometimes even blinked.

The public was told as little as possible about the leaders, so a profession of cremologists was born in the West to evaluate the Soviet leadership. The professional title was a twist on the Kremlin, which was a closed administrative center, an area of ​​nearly thirty acres in central Moscow.

From the crumbs of information that seeped out of the Kremlin, the Kremlin had to assess what was happening at the top of the Soviet Union: who was rising, who was falling, who could become the new secretary general. Today, the ruling family of North Korea is observed in the same way – albeit with the difference that in the Kremlin, power was not inherited in the family, but the political bureau supplemented itself.

The Kremlologists of the West were usually diplomats, soldiers, or scholars. There were leading Kremlologists in the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, but they had to do their work secretly and visibly conceal their assessments. They were only allowed to be read by the President and a few key ministers, as well as key officials. In retrospect, the archives have revealed that the assessments made by the Finns were quite accurate.

Members of the Politburo carried Yuri Andropov’s coffin at his funeral in February 1984.­

Kremlin sovereignty began to falter in the early 1980s when three secretaries-general died in a row: Leonid Brezhnev in 1982, Yuri Andropov 1984 and Konstantin Chernenko 1985. Whenever the Secretary-General died, the Politburo elected a successor from among its members.

Kremlologists claimed there was a fierce battle for the successor. The Kremlin assured that the transfer took place unanimously and in harmony.

Andrei Gromyko and Mikhail Gorbachev at the funeral of President Chernenko in March 1985.­

Mikhail Gorbachev tells in his memoirs how the power struggle was still much more severe than was estimated in the West. Opposed were Chernenko from Brezhnev and reformer Andropov, both dead men.

One day Andropov invited Gorbachev, the youngest member of the Politburo, to tell him the big news.

“You have to assume that one, maybe tomorrow, all the responsibility will fall on your shoulders,” Andropov snorted and asked, “Do you realize what I’m talking about?”

Gorbachev says he has assured him: “I fully understand. But why are we talking like that? ”

“It’s a matter between us,” Andropov replied, to which Gorbachev said:

“All right, I understand.”

Thus, briefly and unadorned, Gorbachev learned from his superior and friend that he would one day rise to the head of the superpower.

Andropov’s will did not come true immediately. After his death, a tough match took place and Chernenko was elected general secretary, of which Gorbachev writes: “He was barely able to speak and breathe, not to mention his ability to work now.” Chernenko held office for only a year.

In March 1985, the Politburo elected Mikhail Gorbachev Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. No one, not even the best cremlologists, could have predicted he would be last.