Monthly supplement What if we had a neighbor in the east you can trust? We would talk about Russia, study in St. Petersburg, vacation in the Black Sea – and be vaccinated at Sputnik

Russian president Vladimir Putin reported in August that Russia has ready an effective vaccine against coronavirus. The reaction of the rest of the world was an unbelieving mockery of laughter.
Putin and the Russian media are not known as truth-tellers. They were treated like a shepherd boy warning of a wolf Aesopus in the fairy tale. If you lie repeatedly, no one expects you to ever be able to tell the truth.
