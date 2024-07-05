Monthly Supplement | We will all soon be invited to Koiso-Kanttiloi’s summer cottage – this is the cottage that will be moved to the Seurasaari outdoor museum

Koiso-Kanttiloi’s summer cottage is from 1953, but the interior and furnishings show layers from later decades.

The cabin season is about to start at the Seurasaari outdoor museum.

Us everyone is invited Koiso-Kanttilonen to the cottage, in the summer of 2026.

Then the cottage was moved to the Seurasaari outdoor museum and put in order for guests.

There is everything you need in a cottage. “Fly swatter, mosquito coils, Very fine Finnish shampoo, beach toys, c-cassette player-radio, rain clothes, wellies”, Seurasaari’s superintendent Mikko Teräsvirta enumerates. If it’s raining and the time is long, you can read books Tarzan – King of the Apes or Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.