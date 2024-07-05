Saturday, July 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monthly Supplement | We will all soon be invited to Koiso-Kanttiloi’s summer cottage – this is the cottage that will be moved to the Seurasaari outdoor museum

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Monthly Supplement | We will all soon be invited to Koiso-Kanttiloi’s summer cottage – this is the cottage that will be moved to the Seurasaari outdoor museum
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Koiso-Kanttiloi’s summer cottage is from 1953, but the interior and furnishings show layers from later decades. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

The cabin season is about to start at the Seurasaari outdoor museum.

Us everyone is invited Koiso-Kanttilonen to the cottage, in the summer of 2026.

Then the cottage was moved to the Seurasaari outdoor museum and put in order for guests.

There is everything you need in a cottage. “Fly swatter, mosquito coils, Very fine Finnish shampoo, beach toys, c-cassette player-radio, rain clothes, wellies”, Seurasaari’s superintendent Mikko Teräsvirta enumerates. If it’s raining and the time is long, you can read books Tarzan – King of the Apes or Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

#Monthly #Supplement #invited #KoisoKanttilois #summer #cottage #cottage #moved #Seurasaari #outdoor #museum

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video of a new disaster from Biden.. “We will win in 2020”

Video of a new disaster from Biden.. "We will win in 2020"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]