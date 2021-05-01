Monthly supplement This May Day, red flags will not be flown on the streets of Helsinki and socialism will not be demanded in Finland with a trembling voice, writes Unto Hämäläinen

Already second on May Day in a row it is forbidden to celebrate the great celebration of the labor movement with traditional expenses: one is not allowed to march in a procession, one is not allowed to flutter red flags, one is not allowed to sing labor songs in a choir, one is not allowed to make thunderous speeches in the market.

Remembering, after all, is not forbidden. What was it like when Helsinki’s May Day was red?

The first day of May 1945 was the beginning of a new era. May Day had finally become a day off for all employees. The war had just ended. The left had won the parliamentary elections and brought together an inch of the People’s Front government.

For the first time, the Demars and Communists marched together. The posters called for peace, Soviet friendship, and socialism. As many as 40,000 comrades gathered at the stadium, for whom the Speaker of Parliament Karl-August Fagerholm (sd) declared, “At last we see before us the end of the misery that has so long ravaged humanity.”

Already on the next May Day, the lines began to crack when the Communists raised the common march to the top Otto Wille Kuusinen photo. Kuusinen was Stalin’s man and hated in Finland, as he had been the prime minister of the Terijoki government during the Winter War. The Demars got angry but agreed to a joint May Day the following year.

Under May Day 1948, the Communists took power in Prague, imprisoning and executing demaric leaders. It was alleged that the MP Hertta Kuusinen (com) had declared that “the road to Czechoslovakia is ours too”.

The Demars were frightened and launched retaliation. Helsinki was on alert in case of hijacking. Whether the Communists tried to kidnap, it has been debated by historians for more than 70 years, and the truth has not been found out.

The joint May Day processions and celebrations were, of course, canceled. The Communists and People’s Democrats gathered downstairs in Kaisaniemi Park and the Social Democrats sacrificed in Mäntymäki. “We hate violence and terrorism in all its forms,” ​​said President Karl-August Fagerholm, and the SDP’s party secretary Unto Varjonen assured, “This land is the land of free people, and this is not ruled by a whip.”

Vapun the armistice became long, nearly fifty years long.

In the 1950s, there was no talk of a common freedom, as the Sdp and Skdl were in dispute. Their distance did not improve until 1966. Sdp and Skdl fit into the same governments, and May Day was also celebrated together in many localities. In Helsinki, both parties marched over Pitkänsilla, but at different times and in different directions.

In the best years, Skdl drew 20,000 to 30,000 supporters to Senate Square. The greatest attention was drawn to the forces of the white hats, some of whom wore blue and others red shirts. The party featured the progressive artists of their time, Agit-Prop and other vocal groups. In Mäntymäki, the demarches were entertained by older stars, the singer Reijo Franck and the actor Veikko Sinisalo.

On May Day, it was customary to speak of an idea in a vibrating voice. The speakers of both the SDP and the Skdl still had no decision as to what kind of socialism Finland should have switched to.

Division the two were not disturbed as long as there were enough marchers for both. May Day 1991 was a serious place. The left had lost the election, and for the first time in 25 years, a bourgeois government had been appointed. Should have shown a counterweight. The Left Alliance, which had been established as a successor to the work of the Skdl and the Skp, mobilized 1,500 marchers and 1,000 Sdp marchers.

On May Day 1995, no more marches took place but a joint event was held in Hakaniemi, where the party leaders spoke. Paavo Lipponen (sd) and the Minister of Culture Claes Andersson (vas).

The market had a confused atmosphere. The comrades did not recall the old battles because there was so much new to wonder about:

The Soviet Union had disintegrated, Finland had joined the European Union and, strangely, the left had just gone to government with the Coalition. Vappu’s age-old disgust was now a partner.