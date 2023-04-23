Monthly Supplement | There is war again in Sudan – In 2007, Kuukausiliite traveled with peace negotiator Pekka Haavisto to the Sudanese desert to find out how peace could be born

Pekka Haavisto tried to mediate the brutal civil war in Darfur in Sudan for a year and a half. More than 200,000 people had already died in the war when, again in April 2007, he traveled to the desert to meet the feared guerrilla commanders. Your report was published in Kuukausiliitte in May 2007.

The school a noisy group of teenagers from Helsinki pushes into the ballroom. Full of backpacks, jumpers, hoodies, good-natured chatter. It’s a bright spring morning outside, but the headmaster resolutely pulls the curtains.

In front of the banquet hall stands the guest of the day in an impeccable gray suit and tie. Gray hair, cut short. He smiles kindly, clicks open the computer and starts Power Point.