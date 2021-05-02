Monthly supplement There is a giant apartment in Töölö, Helsinki, which has remained almost untouched for 111 years – this is what it looks like there

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement
There are fewer and fewer old apartment buildings that remain original.
The ophthalmologist urges you to look closely at the windows. Not their shape, number or placement and not even the window frames, but the window glass.
It seems to vibrate a bit. So it’s blown glass.
If you look through the window, you see a valuable working landscape. We are right next door to the National Museum.
