Monthly supplement There are 5,534,578 people living in Finland, but how many cows, pigs, deer, hummingbirds, dogs and lizards live here? HS conducted a real census

Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
Everyone knows that 5.5 million people live in Finland. But no one knows exactly who everyone else lives here. and their views are not taken into account in decision-making.

Northern Finland administrative judges have a puzzling dilemma to solve: do the authorities have sufficient reason to decide to end the entire wolf pack?

The herd has ravaged six hunting dogs and one sheep in the Haapajärvi region. A wolf is a sedated animal, but by law it can be killed if it causes “particularly significant damage”.

