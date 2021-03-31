Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monthly supplement “The whole world is packed in containers” – In the classic story, journalist Ilkka Malmberg traveled across the Atlantic in a container ship that could hold 13 Ikea from Espoo

by admin
March 31, 2021
in World
0

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement

The container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, and the world economy coughed. Journalist Ilkka Malmberg (1954—2016) traveled across the Atlantic in a container ship and told in his story how container traffic changed the world. The article was originally published in the Monthly Supplement in 2007.

Hand immediately blackened from the grease that was on the landing gear rope. At the top, there was a Filipino crew in overalls and a plastic helmet. In, in, quickly from below. Steep stairs to a narrow hallway, corners, additional stairs, slick doors, and a cabin.

.
#Monthly #supplement #world #packed #containers #classic #story #journalist #Ilkka #Malmberg #traveled #Atlantic #container #ship #hold #Ikea #Espoo

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Interview - Julia Galzerano: "Cannabis is not a gateway to the use of other substances"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.