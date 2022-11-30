Monthly Supplement | The war taught the Finns to numb their emotions with booze and to work too much – Researcher: this is how the war affects us

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement
It’s been more than 75 years since Finland’s last wars ended, but we still carry spiritual war scars. The war turned Finns into work-oriented and closed-off people, researchers say.
For subscribers
Nora Vaarala
18.8.2020 2:00 | Updated 14:49
Ewonder that Kari Tapion from interpreting and by Raul Reiman the song he wrote has become a classic in Finland. It summarizes the spiritual legacy of the war: Here, life is hard work, and it rarely comes with happiness. Only a Finn knows that.
#Monthly #Supplement #war #taught #Finns #numb #emotions #booze #work #Researcher #war #affects
Leave a Reply