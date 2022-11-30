Thursday, December 1, 2022
Monthly Supplement | The war taught the Finns to numb their emotions with booze and to work too much – Researcher: this is how the war affects us

November 30, 2022
It’s been more than 75 years since Finland’s last wars ended, but we still carry spiritual war scars. The war turned Finns into work-oriented and closed-off people, researchers say.

18.8.2020 2:00

Ewonder that Kari Tapion from interpreting and by Raul Reiman the song he wrote has become a classic in Finland. It summarizes the spiritual legacy of the war: Here, life is hard work, and it rarely comes with happiness. Only a Finn knows that.

