Monthly supplement The oldest tree in Finland may not be an 800-year-old pine, as has been claimed, but a juniper as old as a thousand years old

2.1. 2:00 | Updated 12:06

What is the oldest tree in Finland? One answer was recently provided by Suomen Kuvalehti (46/2020) when it wrote about “Finland’s known oldest living tree”. Pine, which stands in Urho Kekkonen National Park in Lapland, was named the record plant. According to researchers, the traitor will soon turn 800 years old.

Respectable age, but there are good reasons to assume that older trees also live in Lapland – namely junipers.

The actual ancient juniper was discovered in 1950 Gustaf Sirén (1920–2008), who later became an internationally renowned forest researcher. Without any strangeness, his discovery was mentioned in a report by the University of Turku’s Kevo Research Institute in 1971: “The oldest known individual was studied by G. Sirén in Pellis, Lemmenjoki.” The diameter of the hull was 40 centimeters, age as high as 1,070 years.

The determination of age had been left to what Sirén said, without waterproof research. Sirén had toppled the juniper and dropped the annual rings, but the current location of the sample disc is unknown.

Other more than a thousand-year-old junipers have not been found in Pellis since. In 1998 Supplier of the Monthly Supplement Ilkka Malmberg (1954–2016) searched for emeritus in Lemmenjoki with 78-year-old Sirén, to no avail. The next oldest juniper mentioned in Kevo’s report was about 940 years old, from Utsjoki.

And then there’s the juniper whose puck appears on this page. It was also known to live in Utsjoki and was “probably some years less than a thousand years old”. This is what the professor of botany at the University of Turku said Paavo Kallio (1914–1992) to his son Heikki Kalliowhen this was school age. A piece of wood rested on Paavo’s bookshelf for decades until Heikki inherited it.

Heikki Kallio, Professor Emeritus of Food Chemistry, currently living in Naantali, says that the discovery of juniper may have originated in the late 1960s. The finder is not known, but Kallio remembers that “to some extent, the overthrow of the juniper was resented”. The discoverer had apparently thought he was cutting down a dead tree.

The felling was justified in that the age of the juniper could not be determined by drilling a sample from the trunk, such as pine. As you age, the body of the juniper grows irregularly in which direction it hurts. Only a cross-section will definitely reveal the number of annual rings, says a specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center Ville Hallikainen.

On top of all that, even a thin juniper can be ancient, and thick only old. One cannot know unless the wood is felled. And there is no point in that, even in the name of science.

“I would recommend leaving old junipers alone. Those really old ones are so rare, ”says Hallikainen.

In other words: Finland’s oldest tree, apparently juniper: whoever you are and wherever you grow, you stay hidden.