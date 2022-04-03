Monthly supplement The Kremlin’s photographs over the years tell the story of a Russian president who sovereignly rules his country and even rules the forces of nature – or not.

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement
The PR images transmitted by the Kremlin show Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoying himself behind the scenes, at long tables, or without a shirt in nature with bulging muscles.
Russian the state has released hundreds of photographs of Vladimir Putin over the years. The message they conveyed has become more and more unambiguous: the purpose has been to create an image of a mighty president who is sovereignly leading his kingdom.
One of the most prominent genres in Putin’s images has been the category of ruler and his invincible armed forces. Putin has posed on the deck of a warship, at the controls of a fighter jet, on the bench of an armored vehicle, in front of a missile silo, and naturally receiving daring military parades.
The presidential underlining the all-round superiority is represented by the shots in which Putin rules the forces of nature. In these images, he steersly guides the cucumbers lost on the journey from the hammock in the right direction and, like a cowboy, rides his horse in the middle of stunning scenery.
But when more images are displayed, different views are created for the viewer.
Especially in the recently widespread pompous images of long-table meetings, it has been easy to find unintentional comedy as well. Or the idea may come out that not everything is as awesome as it looks.
2020: Putin received a guard of honor passing the Kremlin on Victory Day. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2020: Putin watched a large landing craft unveil at a Russian naval parade. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2020: Putin became acquainted with the icebreaker’s bridge. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2018: Putin posed at a commemoration of the siege of Stalingrad with a group of performers. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2015: Putin was introduced to a factory that designs and manufactures armored vehicles. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2006: Valentin Korabelnikov, head of the Russian military intelligence (GRU), presents Putin with a scale model for the new GRU headquarters. Picture: Kremlin
2004: Putin visits the Plesetsk Space Center in Arkhangelsk, where the intercontinental missile base is located, during the presidential election. Picture: Kremlin
2003: Putin plays backgammon with a conscript in a Russian military base in Tajikistan. Picture: Kremlin
2005: Putin smiles in the cockpit of the Tupolev TU-160 bomber in Murmansk. Picture: Kremlin
2005: Putin follows the launch of the Peter the Great missile during a naval exercise in the Arctic. Picture: Kremlin
2006: Putin answers questions from journalists at a press conference in Moscow. Picture: Kremlin
2021: Putin addresses foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin. Picture: Grigory Sysoev / Kremlin
2021: Putin spoke at a meeting of the Russian Security Service FSB. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2022: Putin speaks at the Kremlin at a state awards ceremony. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2019: Putin hikes near the Mongolian border in Siberia. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2007: Putin rode in the Tuva area in Siberia. Picture: KREMLIN
2009: Putin rode again in the Tuva area in Siberia, this time without a shirt. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2010: Putin rode in the Hakassia region of Siberia. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2010: Putin explores the habitat of snow leopards in Siberia on horseback. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2012: Putin flew a motorized hang glider with a flock of cucumbers in Yamalo-Nenetsky District. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2021: Putin drove an army ATV in the Tuva area of Siberia. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2019: Putin rode a motorcycle with the Night Wolves motorcycle club in Crimea. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2019: Putin tested a C-Explorer series diving device in the Gulf of Finland. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2019: Putin met with Angolan President Joao Lourence in the Kremlin. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2019: Putin meets with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Yenbekov. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2022: Putin meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Kremlin. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin
2022: Putin meets Prime Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Kremlin. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2020: Putin meets with Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2021: At a breakfast, Putin meets with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, in Sochi. Picture: Sergei Ilyin / Kremlin
2015: Putin chairs a Security Commission meeting in Sochi. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2018: Putin chairs a council meeting in the Kremlin. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2018: Putin met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Singapore. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2022: Putin visited the Victory Museum in Moscow. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin
2019: Putin visited the fortress in St. Petersburg. Picture: Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin
2005: Putin at the helm of a locomotive. Picture: Kremlin
2021: Putin visits the Tretyakov Gallery. Picture: Sergei Ilyin / Kremlin
2019: Putin visits a swimming center in Moscow. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2020: Putin visits the parachute factory in Ivanovo. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2020: Putin visits a hospital in Ivanovo. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2020: Putin watched the flag-raising ceremony on the icebreaker’s deck. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2001: Putin talks on the phone with French President Jacques Chirac. Picture: Kremlin
2007: Putin investigates a terrorist attack in Siberia, Siberia. Picture: Kremlin
2017: Putin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2018: Putin spoke on the phone in St. Petersburg. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
2021: Putin attended a Christmas charity event over the phone. Picture: Alexei Nikolski / Kremlin
