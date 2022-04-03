Monthly supplement The Kremlin’s photographs over the years tell the story of a Russian president who sovereignly rules his country and even rules the forces of nature – or not.

The PR images transmitted by the Kremlin show Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoying himself behind the scenes, at long tables, or without a shirt in nature with bulging muscles.

Russian the state has released hundreds of photographs of Vladimir Putin over the years. The message they conveyed has become more and more unambiguous: the purpose has been to create an image of a mighty president who is sovereignly leading his kingdom.

One of the most prominent genres in Putin’s images has been the category of ruler and his invincible armed forces. Putin has posed on the deck of a warship, at the controls of a fighter jet, on the bench of an armored vehicle, in front of a missile silo, and naturally receiving daring military parades.

The presidential underlining the all-round superiority is represented by the shots in which Putin rules the forces of nature. In these images, he steersly guides the cucumbers lost on the journey from the hammock in the right direction and, like a cowboy, rides his horse in the middle of stunning scenery.

But when more images are displayed, different views are created for the viewer.

Especially in the recently widespread pompous images of long-table meetings, it has been easy to find unintentional comedy as well. Or the idea may come out that not everything is as awesome as it looks.

2020: Putin received a guard of honor passing the Kremlin on Victory Day.

2020: Putin watched a large landing craft unveil at a Russian naval parade.

2020: Putin became acquainted with the icebreaker’s bridge.

2018: Putin posed at a commemoration of the siege of Stalingrad with a group of performers.

2015: Putin was introduced to a factory that designs and manufactures armored vehicles.

2006: Valentin Korabelnikov, head of the Russian military intelligence (GRU), presents Putin with a scale model for the new GRU headquarters.

2004: Putin visits the Plesetsk Space Center in Arkhangelsk, where the intercontinental missile base is located, during the presidential election.

2003: Putin plays backgammon with a conscript in a Russian military base in Tajikistan.

2005: Putin smiles in the cockpit of the Tupolev TU-160 bomber in Murmansk.

2005: Putin follows the launch of the Peter the Great missile during a naval exercise in the Arctic.

2006: Putin answers questions from journalists at a press conference in Moscow.

2021: Putin addresses foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin.

2021: Putin spoke at a meeting of the Russian Security Service FSB.

2022: Putin speaks at the Kremlin at a state awards ceremony.

2019: Putin hikes near the Mongolian border in Siberia.

2007: Putin rode in the Tuva area in Siberia.

2009: Putin rode again in the Tuva area in Siberia, this time without a shirt.

2010: Putin rode in the Hakassia region of Siberia.

2010: Putin explores the habitat of snow leopards in Siberia on horseback.

2012: Putin flew a motorized hang glider with a flock of cucumbers in Yamalo-Nenetsky District.

2021: Putin drove an army ATV in the Tuva area of ​​Siberia.

2019: Putin rode a motorcycle with the Night Wolves motorcycle club in Crimea.

2019: Putin tested a C-Explorer series diving device in the Gulf of Finland.

2019: Putin met with Angolan President Joao Lourence in the Kremlin.

2019: Putin meets with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Yenbekov.

2022: Putin meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Kremlin.

2022: Putin meets Prime Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Kremlin.

2020: Putin meets with Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

2021: At a breakfast, Putin meets with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, in Sochi.

2015: Putin chairs a Security Commission meeting in Sochi.

2018: Putin chairs a council meeting in the Kremlin.

2018: Putin met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Singapore.

2022: Putin visited the Victory Museum in Moscow.

2019: Putin visited the fortress in St. Petersburg.

2005: Putin at the helm of a locomotive.

2021: Putin visits the Tretyakov Gallery.

2019: Putin visits a swimming center in Moscow.

2020: Putin visits the parachute factory in Ivanovo.

2020: Putin visits a hospital in Ivanovo.

2020: Putin watched the flag-raising ceremony on the icebreaker’s deck.

2001: Putin talks on the phone with French President Jacques Chirac.

2007: Putin investigates a terrorist attack in Siberia, Siberia.

2017: Putin meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon.

2018: Putin spoke on the phone in St. Petersburg.