Monthly supplement The history of the crisis company Finnair is known for a remarkable rescue operation carried out by the company’s aircraft and its best men in Svalbard

Aeron pilot Gunnar Lihr was on June 14, 1928 with his crew at dinner at Hotel Foresta in Lidingö, Sweden, when the butler waved a telegram at the table. It called on Lihri to return to Finland immediately.

Continue immediately from Turku to Helsinki on Friday, stop departure to Svalbard on the same evening if possible, get maps of northern Sweden and Norway and the Arctic Ocean.

The reason for the rush was Umberto Nobilen rescue operation. Nobile was a world-famous Italian explorer who had left the North Pole by airship a couple of weeks earlier. The expedition was to land and erect the oak cross given by the pope at the northernmost point of the earth.

The airship reached the North Pole, but due to bad weather it was unable to land. The cross had to be dropped.

On the way back, Mobile’s airship crashed onto the ice northwest of Svalbard. Part of the crew was rescued and sent an emergency message.

Umberto Nobile and his dog Titina before the party left for Svalbard.­

Accident attracted enormous attention in the world. The hustle and bustle of rescue patrols began in various countries. Italy initially asked Finland for help with the icebreaker – which would probably have been most useful for the operation. However, the Air Force wanted to take off by plane.

The Air Force did not have a suitable aircraft, so the Ministry of Defense leased an Aero Junkers F13 aircraft. The name of the water level was Turku. A lieutenant was appointed commander of the plane Olavi Sarko Air Force, piloted by Gunnar Lihr and mechanic Uuno Backman. Lihr and Backman were on Aero’s payroll.

Helsingin Sanomat gave Olavi Sarko a camera on the trip so that he could document the course of the rescue operation. However, the departure was so loud that the films stayed in Helsinki. Sarko got the films with a stopover in his camera in Vaasa.

Even the money was forgotten about the trip. Deputy Consul of Finland in Tromsø Eivind Wennevold had to lend them money for benzene used as fuel.

A picture taken by Olavi Sarko on a reconnaissance flight.­

Turku landed in the port of Tromsø on 17 June. The plane had to continue its journey immediately, but once the equipment and fuel were loaded, the plane could no longer ascend in the awkward air currents of the fjord. So Turku and its crew had to travel by steamboat to Svalbard. S / S Marita arrived in Kings Bay on June 23rd.

Before the Finns had time to rescue, it became known that the Swedes had had time to rescue Mobile. Some of the airship’s crew had been left on the ice board, so Turku had time to take part in the search.

It managed to rescue the Italian alpine hail captain Gennaro Soran, who had left the dog sled patrol in search of Nobile and ran into trouble.

In Finland, the rescue patrol received a hero. President Lauri Relander presented Olavi Sarkko and Gunnar Lihr with the Order of the White Rose of Finland. Sarko was awarded the City of Milan Gold Medal. Lihr received an honorary gift from the Italian state, i.e. a silver cigarette case with engravings. Photographs of the operation were published by machine manufacturer Junkers’ PR magazine.

After a long wait, Deputy Consul Eivind Wennevold received back the money he had lent to the Rescue Patrol from the Finnish state.

The flowered crew of the Turku plane in Katanoka in July 1928. From left Olavi Sarko, Gunnar Lihr and Uuno Backman.­

In 1923 founded Aero O / Y is one of the world’s oldest still operating airlines. In 1960, it adopted the name Finnair in the marketing of international flights. Finnair became the company’s official name in 1968. Due to the history of Aero, Finnair’s flight code is still AY.

