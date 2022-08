Monthly Supplement | The best diamond stories: The servicemen’s car hit the train track in Raasepori, and then only a terrible bang was heard – The surviving driver, Mathias Lönnqvist, had years of legal battle and is now telling his story

Mathias Lönnqvist from Vantaa was the driver in a serious level crossing accident in 2017. The events have been running through his mind ever since.

As a conscript, Mathias Lönnqvist was driving a crew transport truck that got hit by a train. Lönnqvist’s three conscript friends and one train passenger died. Then the lawsuit began.

Are you missing a good summer read? HS republishes its best reading stuff. This article was originally published in November 2021.

Dark green The Sisu crew transport truck stops 30 meters before the Skogby level crossing in Raasepori.

It’s Thursday, October 26, 2017. It’s a minute to eight. The morning is already dawning a little.