Monthly supplement Sauli Niinistö and Angela Merkel are waiting their turn, but Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu have been vaccinated – Should Heads of State take or wait?

State management must be difficult. There will be situations where one solution is wrong and the other goes wrong. A good example is taking a coronary vaccine.

Let’s start close.

“I am waiting for my luck here, my turn,” the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö said in late January.

Niinistö is 72 years old and, due to his age, was not yet vaccinated in January. In the public interest, one can also think otherwise. The corona pandemic is the most serious crisis in Finland’s recent history, and at the same time Russia is employing in foreign policy. It is the fool’s job that the health of key decision-makers has not been safeguarded as far as possible.

This applies not only to the president but also to the government, regardless of the fact that the set of ministers is younger and apparently basic health. So the president and ministers are wrong to not take the vaccine.

But help the army if they had already taken it. Then they would only be doing the wrong thing, brazen wedges, self-interest seekers!

Finland is a democracy that cherishes the ideal of equality. It is difficult to have interests in the queue, whatever the public interest.

Ramble the leaders of many other democracies are on the lines. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, has not been vaccinated. And not the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeauta, 49, and not the Prime Minister of France Jean Castex, 55. The President of France Emmanuel Macron, 43, has not been vaccinated either. Admittedly, he was probably already immune because he had coronary heart disease.

In January, Jean Castex summed up the Democratic leader’s dilemma: “I would have preferred to be among the first to take the vaccine, by way of example, but I did not want it to be interpreted as the use of a bypass.”

In Sweden the bypass was used by the king Charles XVI of Gustav, and it had consequences.

Charles Gustav and the Queen Silvia received the first dose of the vaccine in mid-January – “on the recommendation of a doctor,” as reported by the Royal House.

Charles Gustav, 74, and Silvia, 77, were not yet vaccinated because of their age. So in the Swedish some, the accusations of privilege were thrown.

Hovi defended himself, arguing that the royal couple wanted to crumble the anti-vaccine example by their example.

Enlightenment is, in fact, a strong argument. It is needed because anti-vaccine, or pro-epidemic, forces are rampant all over the world, sometimes all the way to the top state leadership.

“Pfizer’s agreement is very clear:‘ We are not responsible for side effects ’,” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in December. “If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your own problem.”

The attitude reveals that Bolsonaro has not taken the vaccine. Maybe he doesn’t need it because he got covid-19 last year.

Part of the democratic heads of state has decided to take the vaccine immediately and as publicly as possible. This was done in December Joe Biden, 78, who had recently been elected President of the United States, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, 56. By taking vaccinations in front of the cameras, Biden and Harris must have wanted to underline that their attitude is completely different from that of the President. Donald Trumpilla, 74, which has downplayed the pandemic.

The Israeli Prime Minister also had a strong political dimension Benjamin Netanyahu, 71, with December vaccination. Netanyahu was the first vaccinated in the country, and the vaccination took place live on television.

“I asked to get vaccinated first together with the health minister Juli Edelstein to serve as role models, ”Netanyahu addressed to the public.

Israel’s vaccination campaign is by far the fastest in the world. At the turn of February, as young as 35 years of age were vaccinated. The US-German Pfizer and Biontech vaccine and the US Moderna vaccine are in use.

The Middle East conflict is also reflected in vaccination. At the same time, the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza had received only a few thousand batches of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V is a geopolitically interesting case. The development of vaccines has become a kind of international race, although it should not be. In particular, it is to be hoped that all vaccines will be effective, regardless of the country of origin.

Russia began mass vaccinations generously on 5 December. By the end of January, 0.7 percent of the population had been vaccinated.

President Vladimir Putin, 68, announced around Christmas that he intended to take the Sputnik vaccine himself, but by early February, he had not yet moved from inch to inch. He would hardly be accused of using the bypass.

Those in power through the world are facing the same kimurant solution. Does or not, whose manufacturer, in public or with the least votes?

It would be particularly interesting to know whether Chinese communist leaders have been vaccinated. After all, Chinese pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of development work.

China’s top leader Xi Jinping has resolved the issue of information in its own way. No one knows.