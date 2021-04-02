Monthly supplement Sami Saikkonen knows wonderful movements both on land and in the air – HS was involved when the ballet dancer-skill pilot made his last turns over Malmi Airport

Sami Saikkonen is an artist. She is a former ballet dancer who plays and directs. But he is also a pilot who has now boarded his last flight from Malmi Airport.

Arch hall the inner walls are white plastic press and the floor is asphalt. Nine small planes stand in the shelter. There’s nothing special about it, but it’s that there’s a man with two heads roaming around the Cessna 152.

So Sami Saikkonen at least the claims themselves. Now he is wearing what belongs to the pilot.