Monthly supplement Putin’s former main enemy, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, sat in prison for 10 years and now tells HS about the exile that Alexei Navalny and Russia have

Businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky knew he would end up in prison when he returned to Russia in 2003. Now he has an idea of ​​what awaits Alexei Navalny.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky the serious look turns into a smile.

“I have a question for you,” he says. “Is there snow in Finland?”

Khodorkovsky’s grayed hair has been shaved short. The eyes are bordered by the spiritless frames that have become a trademark. In the background of the video call are the cabinets of the London home of a Russian millionaire living in exile.