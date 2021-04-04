Monthly supplement Paula Päivinen, who has been researching genealogy, has been finding relatives since the 16th century, and now tells her 9 tips for finding ancestors.

Paula Päivinen was excited to explore her roots as a teenager. Relatives have been found since the 16th century. Here are his instructions for finding ancestors.

Paula Päivinen know that Genealogy is a very addictive hustle and bustle. He drew his first pedigrees as a teenager and began more determined research 20 years ago. Today, Päivinen is the chairman of genealogists in the Kerava region, conducts training and has extended the research of his own roots to Leppävirta on the borders of North and South Savo until the 16th century.