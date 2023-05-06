Monthly Supplement | Patrik Laine is a star as a hockey player, but a superstar as a dresser – Stylist Sohvi Nyman gives Lainee a full ten: “fashion pioneer”

When the hockey league NHL started its season last fall, was a Finnish star Patrick Laine immediately awake. Vire was so terrible that the sports website The Athletic chose him as the best of the early season.

However, that race was not held in the rink. Verkkolehti had started publishing style comparisons of players.

The Columbus Blue Jackets winger is known for his shots that fish hard and accurately towards the goal, but in recent years he has delighted fans with other merits as well. Pictures are spreading on social media in which she steps in front of the cameras in spectacular outfits: colorful style-conscious suits, fast-paced sunglasses and hilarious hats.

The pictures may surprise those who are unfamiliar with the league’s culture. Where is Laine going so Korean? On the stage of a fashion show? On the red carpet of a Hollywood premiere?

Not to either. He arrives at the puck arena for his team’s match.

of the NHL the history is a hundred years old, so the league has had time to establish long traditions.

One of them is the dress code, the purpose of which is to communicate dignity and team unity. When players arrive or travel to the venue, they must wear a suit and tie. This is also determined by the collective agreement.

Some of the teams have loosened the dress code in recent years, so many players have begun to present their taste in an even more original way. You are allowed to dress creatively like a pop star.

Top athletes are competitive people, so the NHL players have succeeded in developing a competition for style as well. That’s why The Athletic magazine also regularly lists the best dressed today. Laine has been successful in comparisons several times.

In interviews, he has said that there is often a local costume designer behind the outfits Ethan Westmanwhose clients have included many other sports or Hollywood stars.

The most important style ideas come even closer – from home. Girlfriend Sanna-Mari Kiukas has played ice hockey herself at one time, for example in the girls’ national team.

Before the matches, the couple ponders the choice of outfit together at the wardrobe.

Experienced stylist Sofa Nyman carefully examines Patrik Laine’s outfits.

They make him happy. Like straight from the catwalk, he characterizes.

“A pioneer of fashion.”

It is hardly the first thought that is used to connect the words “Finnish hockey player”.

But why couldn’t it be different in the future? Distinctive housing choices are a great way to build a personal reputation, says Nyman. Also in the sports world. After all, they also bring a good spice to fan culture: more things to admire and sources of inspiration.

What school grade would a style expert give Lainee?

“Tenty,” he says without hesitation.

“Finns are masters of underdressing. That’s why I’m excited whenever a Finnish man wears something other than jeans, a hoodie or sweaters.”

Personal accessories, such as hats, which Laine often wears, receive special praise from the stylist.

“For example, in the 1950s men also wore fancy hats, but they have been forgotten.”

If you wanted to add something to the outfits, Laine could also try handkerchiefs, rings and necklaces and bracelets, Nyman suggests. They would further emphasize the swagger, which clearly belongs to the puck player’s style.

In any case, the key result of the evaluation is clear: according to the expert, Laine is also a role model in the field of dressing.

“I always encourage people to boldly be themselves. Many are hesitant to bring out their personality with clothes, but Patrik succeeds in it really well.”