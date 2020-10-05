Monthly supplement “No one forbids using” – This is how confused authorities and leading experts have commented on the use of face masks in the last eight months

3.10. 2:00 | Updated 8:40

Finns authorities and leading experts have been arguing for more than six months about whether face masks are safe and worth using. At the same time, the vast majority of other countries have introduced a mask recommendation or mask coercion.

The Finnish authorities’ line on masks has been sluggish from the beginning. The benefits of the masks have been downplayed by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (Thl), the National Institute for Occupational Health, the Finnish Center for Safety and Development in Medicines (Fimea), the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM).

Masks instead, the authorities have recommended washing hands, keeping a distance of 1 to 2 meters, and coughing up the sleeve.

CEO of Thl Markku Tervahauta however, in its own opinion as early as April, it was recommended that cloth masks be used to protect others. “At the population level, the benefits far outweigh the disadvantages,” he said.

Several experts, such as leading doctors and researchers in the field, also began to speak out in favor of the masks by the summer. However, it did not get the authorities to change the official line.

Citizens were confused: who should be believed, experts or authorities?

The warning about masks as spreaders of the virus aroused hilarity in Some. Authorities had instructed to wash the mask at 90 degrees, but no one advised boiling the sleeves or washing the face with 90 degrees water.

Did you belittle authorities use masks because they would not have been enough for everyone at the beginning of the pandemic?

It was not until the increase in the number of infections in September that the authorities turned their heads.

At the end of September, Thl outlined that the use of a face mask “can reduce infections” because they prevent the droplets from spreading into the environment. It took almost eight months for Thl to do the translation.

Thus Opinions of Finnish authorities and experts on the protection provided by face masks have developed:

February

“Mouth and nose protection protects other people from infection if you yourself have symptoms. No one forbids using them, but there is a dilemma associated with them. The cover is quite uncomfortable and needs to be adjusted. It also needs to be replaced as it doesn’t take long before they get wet due to the breathing air. This is a problem for both indoor and outdoor use. ” (Thl Health Safety Director Mika Salminen, HS 4.2.)

“No one forbids using them, but there is no reason to recommend them as a means of control. Other means against viruses are better. Hand hygiene protects oneself and sneezing hygiene protects others. ” (Thl’s Mika Salminen, HS 5.2.)

“The so-called surgical mask is not completely tight. It is best to protect other people if the person suffering from a respiratory infection wears a protective device. Yes, washing your hands prevents infections more effectively than a mask. ” (Hus’ chief physician Asko Järvinen, HS 13.2.)

March

“According to Finnish experts, there is no scientific evidence that respirators would prevent the spread of the epidemic. Light nose-mouth protectors are not enough to prevent viral infections. ” (Fimea’s release on March 18)

April

“If they were widely introduced on a business trip, they would really run out.” (Director – General of Stm Päivi Sillanaukee, HS 2.4.)

“A damp disposable cover can even become a virus generator. Touching the cover can contaminate your hands and spread the virus. Personally, I personally don’t like people wearing masks they buy from hardware stores. It increases anxiety and solidarity when they are not available to everyone. ” (Chief physician Esa Rintala, HS 2.4.)

“I think it might make sense to wear a mask or scarf in a targeted way if you travel by public transport or shop in the mall. At least I would do it myself. ” (Chief Emergency Physician of Mikkeli Central Hospital Janne Kuusela, HS 2.4.)

“Risks are not reduced by wearing masks, but by Finland being caught.” (Päm Sillanaukee, General Manager of Stm, HS 2.4.)

“If masks or scarves can reduce the penetration of virus particles out of the mouth, they are, to my knowledge, mainly useful in combating the spread of the virus. There are studies showing that the intensity of certain diseases could be affected by how much of the virus is given. ” (Flow Physics Expert, Associate Professor Ville Vuorinen, HS 2.4.)

“The self-made mask does not protect the user from the coronavirus. At worst, self-made protectors can even be virus spreaders. ” (Bulletin of the National Institute of Occupational Health, Tukes and Fimea 3.4.)

“The mask must be washed at 90 degrees.” (Bulletin of the National Institute of Occupational Health, Tukes and Fimea 3.4.)

“I recommend using a cloth mask to protect others from possible infection. At the population level, the benefits far outweigh the disadvantages. ” (Markku Tervahauta, CEO of Thl, HS 14.4.)

“According to the Ministry and THL, the widespread use of self-made cloth protectors or masks in public places can, at worst, lead to a false sense of security. In a self-made mask, the wrong type of fabric material can impair lung health when, for example, microfibers, dust, or fabric particles enter the airways. The wrong choice of fabric can increase respiratory resistance, which can increase the carbon dioxide content to harmful dimensions. The risk of heart events or asthma attacks may also increase. It is important to remember that a face mask does not protect the wearer from the coronavirus. ” (Stm and Thl bulletin 18.4.)

May

“Research shows that the use of face shields has little or no effect on the spread of respiratory infections in the population.” (Report on face masks ordered by Stm on May 29)

June

“It is … recommended that … a mask (perhaps depending on the communicable disease situation in the area) be worn in public places or on public transport.” (Government Science Panel 1.6.)

“There is no scientific evidence for use.” (Professor Emeritus of Stm Marjukka Mäkelä, Yle 29.5.)

July

“It’s important to understand that we reduce the amount of virus we spread or inhale. That, too, is enough to get the amount of virus below the infection threshold. The mask does not have to be complete protection. ” (Reader Tarja Sironen, HS 24.7.)

“The face mask provides protection to prevent the spread of the epidemic, as the disease mainly spreads by inhalation. Therefore, a face mask is able to combat the epidemic. I recommend it in congested areas and I also hope for a national recommendation, especially if the incidence of the disease starts to increase. ” (Hus’s Deputy Chief Physician Eeva Ruotsalainen, HS 31.7.)

“It is justified to use them in public transport, for example.” (Hus Diagnostic Director Lasse Lehtinen HS 31.7.)

August

“It is also necessary to consider the recommendation on the use of face masks. If the threat of an epidemic clearly increases, the use of face masks in situations where it is difficult to keep a distance could be justified. ” (Thl’s Markku Tervahauta and Mika Salminen, HS 1.8.)

“The risk of the coronavirus spreading now increases as everyday life begins and people start moving more. Furthermore, it is now clear that the risk of infection is particularly high in congestion. Face masks are one more way to prevent the epidemic from escalating. ” (Markku Tervahauta in Thl’s press release on 13 August)

“It is of paramount importance to continue to observe safety intervals of 1 to 2 meters whenever possible, to wash hands, cough on a sleeve or disposable handkerchief, and to avoid contact with the face.” (Thl’s bulletin 13.8.)

“Use a face mask if possible.” (Hsl bulletin 14.8.)

September

“Proper use of a face mask can reduce infections by preventing droplets from spreading into the environment.” (Thl bulletin 24.9.)

“In non-short-term situations where safety gaps cannot be maintained, as many as possible should have a mouth-nose guard or other face mask. Fabric face masks and disposable masks made of fibrous material work well in these situations. ” (Bulletin of the National Institute of Occupational Health 24.9.)