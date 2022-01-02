Monthly supplement “It is inhumane what those thugs do” – HS interviewed the President of the Refugee Government of Belarus, who also had a message for the Finnish leadership

Ivonka Survilla has been the President of the Refugee Government since 1997. In an interview with the monthly supplement, she talks about her busy life, criticizes the current leadership of Belarus and sends a message to Finland.

President Ivonka Survilla answers a phone in Ottawa Canada. The President of the Refugee Government has, of course, already heard about what has happened in his country today.

“It’s inhumane what those thugs do. It’s worse than you can imagine. Sadist. ”

Opposition politicians have been sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus earlier in the day.

Ivonka Survilla is the President of the National Republic of Belarus.

The refugee government he heads is the oldest in the world: it has been in operation since 1919.

The previous year, in March 1918, Belarus had declared independence. But already nine months later, the Russian Bolshevik army occupied the eastern part of the country.

That was just the beginning of the suffering of the Belarusians.

Or a sequel. Already in the First World War, the territory of present-day Belarus was a battleground for the German and Russian armies. Before that, Russia had oppressed Belarusians for a hundred years. And before that, the land had been repeatedly destroyed in various wars.

In the early 1920s, Belarus became part of the Soviet Union, and in the 1930s, Belarusianism began to be repressed. The country experienced a famine and the national elite was assassinated.

“In 1937, Stalin killed the entire intelligentsia. Poets, writers, all who wrote in Belarus. ”

Ivonka Survilla had been born a year earlier, in 1936, but in the part of Belarus that had been on the Polish side by the border of the 1920s.

Soon the boundary shifted.

According to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Treaty between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, the eastern part of Poland was part of the Soviet Union’s sphere of interest. The area was occupied by the Red Army in September 1939.

“I was a Soviet for more than a year. From that time I remember how they came, arrested my father, and put him in jail. And how Mom cried every day. ” Survilla’s father was the chief engineer of the power plant. He was sentenced to five years.

“Mom was trying to find ways to prove her father’s innocence. He did not know the Soviet system. ”

Then Germany invaded the Soviet Union in the summer of 1941, the prisoners escaped and the father returned home.

For the second time, the father did not want to face the Stalinist regime. As the Red Army approached the east three years later, the family, like millions of others, fled west.

Ivonka, less than a year old, with her parents in the village of Stoŭbcy in the Belarusian territory of Poland in the winter of 1936-37.

Getaway lasted ten months. Ivonka was eight and her little brother was seven, and they had a little sister less than a year old. Had to live in cramped rooms with other refugees for months.

Then the Soviet army approached again and had to leave. Finally, in April 1945, the family got on a ship carrying refugees, which took them to Denmark. The children of the family were ill. The smallest died. But life changed for the better now.

“We lived in refugee camps, but after what we had experienced during the war, Denmark was paradise.”

The children were cared for in a hospital by a Dane Hedwignamed nurse. From Aunt Hedwig, Ivonka received a beautiful doll as a Christmas present, which she just stared at. He had forgotten how to play. Hedwig became a friend of Ivonka Survilla for the rest of his life

He learned Danish quickly.

“I still speak Danish like a Dane.”

It was not as easy when the family moved to Paris in 1948.

Ivonka was 12 years old. It took eight months before he had learned French so well that he began to succeed in school.

He had to make it. The family was poor. In order for the daughter to get relief from school fees, the father promised that this would be a model student.

After school, Survilla began studying Scandinavian languages ​​and English at the Sorbonne University. But he also sat in cafes and discussed the Algerian war with his fellow students, Simone de Beauvoirin feminism or Brigitte Bardot’n from the movies.

It was the 1950s. He was in love.

Ivonka Survilla, 19, celebrated Belarus Independence Day in national costume on March 25, 1955 in Paris.

Janka Survilla had studied economics in Spain on a scholarship basis. General Francon Spain had set up a radio station that allowed Soviet refugees to broadcast the program to the Soviet Union in various languages. Janka Survilla was its editor.

In 1959, the couple married and settled in Madrid. They had two children and did a daily radio program together.

The Soviet Union had harassment transmitters trying to block the program in Belarus.

“Spaniards are not very punctual with time,” Survilla says. Sometimes broadcasts started a few minutes later, sometimes earlier.

“But those minutes were so dangerous to the Soviet Union that a woman tasked with taking care of the harassment in Minsk was sentenced to ten years in Siberia because she had not always succeeded in disrupting the broadcast during those minutes.”

Ivonka Survilla wrote a radio program in Belarus in Madrid in 1964.

Another during World War II, many occupied countries, such as Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and Norway, had a refugee government. The Kingdom of Norway was in exile in London.

The longest was the Polish Refugee Government. It was founded in 1939 when Germany invaded Poland from the west and the Soviet Union from the east.

The Dutch and Norwegian refugee governments, for example, ceased to exist after the war ended, Poland did not. It did not accept the regime of socialist Poland as its successor. It only handed over its mandate to the democratically elected President of Poland Lech Walesalle in 1990. The Estonian Refugee Government did the same.

The Belarussian refugee government did not hand over its mandate to the government of Belarus, which became independent in 1991. The reason was that Belarus did not become a democracy.

There were three reasons for that, says Ivonka Survilla.

The country lacked a tradition of democracy.

“We have been part of the Soviet Union since the 1920s, when the Baltic countries, for example, were free.”

Secondly, the ruling parliament in the early 1990s had not been elected in the right elections.

“That parliament was elected during the Soviet era.”

“The third reason is that we didn’t get help from anyone. The world focused on helping Russia, the Baltic countries and Ukraine, these old countries. ”

When Estonia became independent in the late summer of 1991, Finland did not recognize Estonia’s independence but considered that the old, official de jure recognition from the time of Estonia’s first independence was still valid.

Finland, on the other hand, recognized the newly independent Belarus de jure December 30, 1991.

It may have forgotten a point that Sami Heino, a researcher at the Foreign Ministry’s information service, is digging out of the archives. Finland was de facto that is, less formally recognized by the government of the Republic of Belarus in December 1919. That government is now headed by Ivonka Survilla.

Survilla moved to Canada with his family in the fall of 1969. It was work-related immigration.

“My husband saw it Le Mondessa announcement that Canada is looking for translators in Europe, ”says Survilla.

The Rada, or council, of the Belarusian refugee government elected Survilla president in August 1997. Her husband had died a few months earlier.

Ivonka Survilla is the seventh president and first female president of the refugee government. She is also the world’s longest-serving female president, having held office for 24 years.

But he is not the longest-serving president in Belarus. Dictatorial President Alexander Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years.

And still going to stay. Belarus arrests opposition presidential candidate before presidential election in 2020 Sjarhei Tsihanouskin.

It was on the day of the interview in December 2021 that Tsihanouski was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Survilla considers the convictions of Tshihanous and hundreds of other political prisoners in Belarus to be ethnic persecution.

“They are in prison just because they are Belarusians.”

The persecutors are the dictator, the pro-Russian Alexander Lukashenko, and his supporters Vladimir Putin.

“Lukashenko may not be completely mentally healthy,” Survilla says. “But in any case, he is a power-hungry tyrant. The sad thing is that he has a neighbor who supports him. Without it, he would not be able to do all the bad things he does. ”

Finland and the EU can do something about it, Survilla says. The democratic forces in Belarus should be supported.

“It’s very important. Secondly, one could try to influence Russia not to support the dictator. I don’t know how. ”

That can be difficult. An old imperialist view is heard in Vladimir Putin’s speeches. According to it, the Great Russians, ie the Russians, the Lesser Russians, ie the Ukrainians, and the Belarusians are one nation that Russia must rule.

Ivonka Survilla lives in Ottawa, Canada. He has been in exile for most of his life.

Ivonka Survi has been in exile for 77 years. However, he manages to believe that Belarus will still be free.

“During the Soviet era, we Belarusians in the world said that all empires would sometimes collapse. But when we said that, we didn’t always believe it ourselves. ”

Ivonka Survilla is 85 years old and has lived in many countries. He has not visited Finland.

“You have so many women in government, and still young women! That’s great. I also admire the Finnish education system. ”

A third way to support democracy in Belarus would be for the Finnish women’s government to invite President Survilla to visit Finland. Gesture would certainly be appreciated as well Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who stood as a candidate in the presidential election in Belarus in 2020 instead of her imprisoned husband and was forced to leave the country.

The right time to visit would be in the spring.

March 25 will mark the 105th Independence Day of Democratic Belarus.

The visit would make it clear which President of Belarus is Finland de facto respect.