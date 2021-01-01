Monthly supplement In this way, Britain became an unprecedented world power that vacuumed the wealth of its colonies – and left behind a legacy of inequality

The British world power that began after the expedition expired at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries so far that the sun never set in the territory of the empire. Soon after World Wars, the time came for sunset.

It is alleged that king George V’s (1865–1936) the last words were, “How can the empire?”

The words would at least suit a responsible ruler who was not only the king of the United Kingdom but also the emperor of India and the head of the British colonies. George V had inherited the crown in times of instability, but he left a nation that survived the crises as a legacy. Indeed, he became a symbol of the unity of the entire British Empire.