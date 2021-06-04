Monthly supplement Finnish national team star Glen Kamara was subjected to a racist attack in the middle of the match – Now he tells how his childhood in Espoo and street games in London made him strong

Footballer Glen Kamara is from Tampere, Espoo, London, Glasgow and Sierra Leone. He is therefore perfectly suited to be the star player of the Finnish national football team.

In March Graffiti appeared on the wall of a demolition house in Herttoniemi, Helsinki. It read in capital blue:

Rind.

Glen Chamber is a Finnish football player. He had been the target of a racist attack.

The incident was outrageous. It happened in Scotland, where Kamara’s team Glasgow Rangers played against Czech Slavia Prague. The offender was another professional footballer. Czech team player Ondrej Kudela walked beside Kamara, put his hand in front of his mouth, and said insult to his ear.