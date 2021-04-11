Monthly supplement Finland has become a country that does not pay its debt, writes Unto Hämäläinen

3.4. 2:00 | Updated 12:10

President Franklin D. Roosevelt it said: “Finland is a country with a small population but a high level of respect.” In the United States, Finland was known in the 1930s as the only country that had continued to repay its old loans even during the recession of the beginning of the decade.

After the Second World War, Finland was the only country to pay the war reparations imposed on it in full and on time. The last war reparation train took its cargo to the Soviet Union in the fall of 1952.

After the payment of war reparations, the third, less dramatic and less well-known stage in Finnish debt history began. Call it even in times of scarcity.

The Finnish state endured for almost forty years without much debt. The state spent only as much money on its expenditures as it could collect in taxes and fees. Sure, the debt was taken, sometimes even from abroad, but reasonably either to smooth out cyclical fluctuations or to finance some major project.

Although little debt was taken, the nation got on with its own and prospered. Finland was jokingly called Nordic Japan.

Government debt remained so low in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s that when the hard place came, Finns would have been able to do the same as the heroes of the 1930s and 1940s: pay off the common debt in full.

The phenomenon is well illustrated by one percentage point: the ratio of government debt to GDP. In decades of scarcity, this percentage never rose above twenty.

The value of achievement is best understood when compared to later numbers.

The 1990 at the end of the Great Depression. Expenditure was cut and taxes were tightened, but nonetheless, the state had to take on huge amounts of debt. The government debt-to-GDP ratio bounced from 10 percent to 65 percent.

“We were completely dependent on foreign financiers. We only got a loan with a high interest rate. The point, ”says the Minister of Finance during the recession Iiro Viinanen (kok) in his memoirs.

When the worst was over, the debt should have been paid off. It did not do very well, despite strong economic growth driven by Nokia and government tax revenues. There was always something else to go.

However, GDP grew exponentially, and by 2008 the government debt-to-GDP ratio had been printed below 30 percent. Finland was hailed as a model student in the European Union.

In the fall of 2008, luck turned again. The global financial crisis began and Nokia’s sharp decline. Economic growth folded, and debt had to be taken again. Oops! In 2015, there was no more talk of a model student: 40 billion in debt had been added and the debt-to-GDP ratio had risen to 47 per cent.

At the end of the last decade, there was another attempt to curb indebtedness. Prime minister Juha Sipilän (central) government cut spending, and indebtedness came to a halt. The government considered it a tough achievement, the people did not.

Government parties suffered a loss of nearly forty seats in the last election. It ended politicians’ austerity and indebtedness.

In the winter of 2020 came Korona. The economy froze. The state had to quickly take on more than twenty billion euros in debt.

The debt is now 125 billion. In euros, it is higher than ever before, but the debt-to-GDP ratio is around 55%, less than after the recession of the 1990s. And best of all: the loan is cheap, almost free, so the state hardly has to pay interest.

No one knows what will happen in the next few years, but one thing can be certain. The joint debt will not be reduced voluntarily. The happiest people in the world cannot do it except in the face of coercion.