Monthly supplement Finland and Germany took a distance after the wars, but now everything is the same as before, says Unto Hämäläinen

Harri Holkeri (Kok) was the first Prime Minister of Finland to pay an official visit to West Germany. This happened in the fall of 1988. Before that, the prime ministers had not visited Bonn because of the desire to beware of Moscow’s reactions.

The Prime Minister was received handsomely. Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Holkeri watched the bypass of the company of honor from the podium in front of the Chancellery. The horn orchestra played the National Anthems.

I followed a visit, and I’m about to have an eye on how the tradition has continued.

Three years later Esko Aho (center) rose to the same podium next to him Helmut Kohl, the leader of a newly reunited Germany, who promised his support if Finland applied for EU membership.

Paavo Lipponen (sd) traveled to meet Kohl in early 1996. The discussions were conducted in German. Kohl didn’t speak any other language, and Lipponen speaks German well. They stunned each other. And the immediate atmosphere was not disturbed by the fact that one was a Christian Democrat and the other a Social Democrat.

Lipponen praised the press: “The Chancellor is the anchor of Europe” and revealed that he had told Kohl about his German roots.

In Finland, Lipponen’s speeches became a mouthful. Finland had just joined the EU and sought a strong partner there. German power was respected, but it was also feared.

“Shouldn’t be put aside as soon as Kohl says something,” Seppo Kääriäinen (center) rebuked Lippo.

Paavo Lipponen lost his position as Prime Minister in the spring of 2003 Anneli to Jäätteenmäki (center), which during its short period did not precede a visit to Berlin.

Matti Vanhanen and Gerhard Schröder met in 2003.­

Tradition however, did not break because Matti Vanhanen (Central) visited the Chancellor in December 2003 Gerhard Schröderin (sd) at. When the Christian Democrats Angela Merkel became Chancellor in the autumn of 2005, Vanhanen went to see Merkel.

Now Merkel has been in power for 15 years and has hosted as many as seven Finnish prime ministers in Berlin.

Merkel’s language skills aren’t terribly strong, so Mari Kiviniemen The (central) visit in the summer of 2010 was certainly memorable. “I am very happy to be able to speak in my mother tongue with Prime Minister Kiviniemi,” he praised.

Mari Kiviniemi and Angela Merkel met in 2010.­

Kiviniemi was followed by two Coalition Prime Ministers, Jyrki Katainen and Alexander Stubb. They immediately rushed to meet with party colleague Merkel, Katainen in the fall of 2011 and Stubb in the fall of 2014.

Stubb had run the Berlin Marathon just before climbing the podium with Merkel to watch the parade. Soon Stubb noticed that his tired legs were not obeying properly, and asked for help. The Chancellor helped the prime minister down the podium.

Juha Sipilä (Central) in turn walked the Berlin Red Carpet in the fall of 2015.

Antti Rinne (sd) was appointed Prime Minister in June 2019, and as early as July he was in Berlin. “It was an awfully equal debate, even though I’m new and I met for the first time Merkel privately,” Rinne said.

Sanna Marinin (sd) The turn came last February. As Merkel and Marin followed the march of the company of honor, a generational difference was evident. The discussions took place through an interpreter. Marin said she had read German for a long time at school but was not allowed to use it.

In Finland and Germany has had a special connection since the beginning of time. After the wars, it became brittle for what happened, but now it has returned to normal.

It has been 32 years since Harri Holker’s visit, and during this time the contacts between the leaders have become constant and mundane, as Finland has long been a member of the EU.

Why do we need a new prime minister’s visit to Berlin, a red carpet, a company of honor and a trumpet band? There is no regular visit to any other capital, except, of course, Stockholm and Tallinn, the neighboring capitals.

The most important thing in a relationship is continuity. When the new Prime Minister goes to Berlin, it will prove that the relations between Finland and Germany are in order.