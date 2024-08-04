Monthly Supplement | Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance has a beard, and it doesn’t bode well for him

3.8. 2:00 am | Updated 7:00 am

Donald Trump’s after his chosen vice-presidential candidate, the US media noticed that From JD Vance may become the first vice president with a beard in nearly a hundred years.

Beards have long been a sign of leftism in politics. Even Margaret Thatcher is said to have said that there will be no men with beards in his government.

Even a well-groomed mustache can destroy a political career.

Republican in the US Thomas Dewey ran for president twice. In the 1944 election, he tried to defeat a sitting president Franklin D. Rooseveltwho became president in the 1948 election after Roosevelt’s death Harry S. Truman.

In both elections, mustaches were seen as taking votes away from Dewey. Women voters in particular considered a man who wanted to stand out with a geeky mustache to be untrustworthy. In the wartime elections in 1944, Dewey’s mustache was inappropriate also because at the same time millions of men at the front had to shave their beards and mustaches according to the army regulations.

Dewey lost both elections. Later, when meeting the Boy Scouts, he said, “Remember, guys, any boy can be president—as long as he doesn’t have a mustache.”