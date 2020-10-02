Monthly supplement Dennis Leaf and Richard Johnson are American Finns and voices like them could decide the fate of the United States in November – And it wouldn’t be the first time

Dennis Leaf and Richard Johnson are American Finns. There are so many of them in Wisconsin that they can even settle the U.S. presidential election.

At hand was a turning point in world history, but John Morton arrived at the meeting place late.

Or at least that’s what the story says.

In the summer of 1776, thirteen North American colonies fought a war of independence against their motherland, Britain. The fighting had lasted for more than a year. The break with taxation that had begun with Britain already seemed irreversible, so the settlements planned to declare independence.