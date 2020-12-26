No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monthly supplement “Dad came from work, read all night and night” – Marjaana Lipsonen and Satu Huttunen were little girls when the Unknown Soldier appeared, so shockingly it affected the families of war veterans and the whole of Finland

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
December 26, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement

Marjaana Lipsonen and Satu Huttunen were only little girls when the Unknown Soldier appeared in 1954. They heard what the men who had fought about the book were talking about.

Väinö Castle novel Unknown Soldier appeared in bookstores on the third day of December 1954. As a professor of environmental ecology, Satu Huttunen, 75, was a nine-year-old schoolboy at the time.

“The clearest memory is how Dad read it,” Huttunen says.

“He came from work, ate food, read all night and read all night. And in the morning, Dad went to work again. ”

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Alley of Engineering Troops opened at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2020 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.