Mental hospital was called the Chamber. In a private facility Frans Emil to Sillanpää had arranged his own room. There was no way he could be made anyone’s roommate.

He was brought to the Chamber in poor condition. The legs did not carry, the hands trembled. At home he had slept in bed without dressing, demanding an assistant to bring thirty bottles of three cells every night. By morning he had drunk them all, and cognac and Madeira on top.