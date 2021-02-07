Monthly supplement A Swedish great man took skulls from Finland to prove that Finns are a lower race – Now the skulls are being demanded back

In 1873, a Swedish scientific expedition moved around Finland to prove that Finns are of a lower race. Scientists took Finnish skulls with them to Sweden, which are now being reclaimed in Pälkäne.

The brain looks be in good condition even though it is more than a hundred years since death. They are stored in a glass jar that stands on a bookshelf in Stockholm’s neighbor Solna.

The bookshelf, on the other hand, stands in Haga’s old courthouse, which now houses the medical library maintained by the Karolinska Institutet.

Thousands of books and one brain.