Monthly supplement A small-scale farmer from Kiteeli revolutionized the way Finns talk to each other

When Tarja Halonen was president, she was pretended, but now she is being beaten. We can thank Toivo Lipsa, a small farmer from Kitee, for that.
Teppo Sillantaus HS
3.4. 2:00 | Updated 6:46
Kiteen at the end of September 1970, the municipal council made the most important decision in its history. It was approved by the Commissioner Toivo Lipsanen a suggestion that at Kitee, everyone would be with each other.
The decision was unanimous. In one speech, however, it was doubted whether everyone would agree to you.
