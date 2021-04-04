Sunday, April 4, 2021
Monthly supplement A small-scale farmer from Kiteeli revolutionized the way Finns talk to each other

April 4, 2021
Picture: Tuomas Kärkkäinen

When Tarja Halonen was president, she was pretended, but now she is being beaten. We can thank Toivo Lipsa, a small farmer from Kitee, for that.

Teppo Sillantaus HS

3.4. 2:00 | Updated 6:46

Kiteen at the end of September 1970, the municipal council made the most important decision in its history. It was approved by the Commissioner Toivo Lipsanen a suggestion that at Kitee, everyone would be with each other.

The decision was unanimous. In one speech, however, it was doubted whether everyone would agree to you.

.
