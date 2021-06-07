Monthly supplement A school-bullied child of a divorced family growing up in the midst of blatant racial segregation – This is how billionaire Elon Musk grew up

As a child in South Africa, Elon Musk was passionate about electronics and chemicals.

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, grew up in a society where blacks and whites were not allowed to sit on the same bench, violence rampant, and his own father pushed emeralds into the safe.

For subscribers

Sami Sillanpää HS 5.6. 2:00 | Updated 7:25