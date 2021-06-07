Monthly supplement A school-bullied child of a divorced family growing up in the midst of blatant racial segregation – This is how billionaire Elon Musk grew up

Monthly supplement|Monthly supplement
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, grew up in a society where blacks and whites were not allowed to sit on the same bench, violence rampant, and his own father pushed emeralds into the safe.
Sami Sillanpää HS
5.6. 2:00 | Updated 7:25
World the richest person is an African immigrant.
The value of the assets of the super-rich may fluctuate by billions a day according to stock prices, so the richest lists in the world are constantly alive. In January this year, an entrepreneur Elon Musk rose to the top of the list for the first time. Behind, for example Jezz Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.
.
