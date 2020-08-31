Highlights: Raina’s family had 8 members during 1998-00, then the monthly income of the family was only 10 thousand.

Military officer Trilokchand Raina had a mastery of making bombs at the Ordnance Factory. But for this, they used to get a salary of only 10 thousand rupees. This salary was not enough to give wings to Suresh Raina’s dream of becoming a cricketer. However, in those days of struggle, hard work and determination worked for Raina, in which fate also supported him.

After two decades of this difficult time, Raina proved his skills in cricket grounds around the world. He has said goodbye to his successful international cricket recently. Raina told Nilesh Misra’s ‘The Slow Interview’ interview that there were 8 people in his family and at that time the monthly fees of cricket academies in Delhi were Rs 5 to 10 thousand per month.

During this time, he was selected at Guru Govind Singh Sports University, Lucknow, and then everything became a part of history. Raina said, ‘Papa was in the army, my elder brother is also in the army. Papa Ayudh used to make bombs in the factory. He had mastered that work. ‘

Raina’s childhood name is Sonu. He said, ‘Papa used to look after the families of the soldiers who died. He had a very emotional work. It was tough, but he ensured that the money order of such families arrived at the right time and they got the facilities they deserved. ‘

In 1990, after the atrocities against Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, his father left everything in Rainawadi and moved to Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh to keep the family safe. Raina said, ‘My father believed that the principle of life is to live for others. If you only live for yourself then that is no life. ‘

He said, ‘When I used to play in childhood, there was no money. Father earned ten thousand rupees and we were five brothers and one sister. Then I took a trial in 1998 at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. We could not manage 10,000 at that time. ‘

He told, ‘The fee here was Rs 5000 for a year, so Papa said that he can afford it. I didn’t want anything else, I said let me play and study. ‘ Raina said he always refrained from talking about what his father would remind him of the tragedy in Kashmir. He said that he has been to Kashmir in recent years but he did not tell his family especially father about it.

He said, ‘I have been on LoC two to three times. I also went with Mahi Bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni), we have many friends who are commandos. ‘ When the talk about cricket began, Raina recalled the advice he had given to Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni for the 2011 World Cup. Both these players were asked not to share any strategy of the national team with the foreign players of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



He said, “Dhoni started it, Sachin Tendulkar also said that nobody has to tell anything, because the World Cup was coming.” He said, ‘It started in 2008-09. In 2008 we won the tri-series in Australia. In 2009, we won in New Zealand. In 2010 we won in Sri Lanka. And then the World Cup. ‘

He praised the great Rahul Dravid for his batting and said that his contribution to Indian cricket is no less than anyone. Raina said, “Rahul Dravid contributed a lot in winning the Indian team from 2008 to 2011. He was also a very strong leader and was very disciplined. ‘



When asked about his mentor Dhoni, he said about the recently retired world champion former captain, his attitude has always been honest and selfless. He said, ‘He is a very big captain. And he is a very good friend. And what he has achieved in the game I think he is the number 1 captain in the world. He is also the best man in the world, because he is connected to the land.