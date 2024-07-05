Monthly | “Riikka flirted with the scissors” – Kuukautinen, a campaigner, followed the government’s morning exchange of messages

Sari Essayah: Morning, is anyone else awake in our message group besides me? Hello!

Petteri Orpo: Morning. What’s the time?

Sari Essayah: It’s already nine o’clock!

Will Rydman: Morning.

Ville Tavio: Morning. Is there a situation on? Why did Sari get a notification?

Sari Essayah: Because we can play Anna-Maija’s after-school game!

Ville Tavio: What reason is it now to wake up others?

Petteri Orpo: I thought something was happening on the eastern border.

Elina Valtonen: Morning.

Sari Essayah: It’s a beautiful summer morning! I already went for a morning walk.

Will Rydman: Nice to hear.

Ville Tavio: Who was that young, annoying Mimmi there in homework?

Petteri Orpo: So who?

Ville Tavio: That someone Sandra.

Will Rydman: Ville, he’s not young. It’s older than us.

Petteri Orpo: She is Sandra Bergqvist, our government’s Minister of Sports and Youth.

Ville Tavio: Never heard. But he has really annoying things.

Anna-Maja Henriksson: Morning. Wait, I’m feeling terrible, I need to get some lemon juice.

Sari Essayah: Did you make it to the end? I left at the point when that scrap of paper started to be everywhere.

Petteri Orpo: Don’t go for it.

Ville Tavio: So what happened? I didn’t notice when I was talking to that annoying mimmi.

Elina Valtonen: Riikka played with scissors.

Anna-Maja Henriksson: Oh, how good lemon juice is!

Ville Tavio: So what did Riikka do!?

Petteri Orpo: Riga had a huge stack of Marini’s government’s strategy papers with it. Riikka cut them into shreds.

Ville Tavio: Really!! I’m tearing up!

Anna-Maja Henriksson: Neh, how infantile! I thought it was sarpentine.

Sari Essayah: It also included our government’s bilingualism program.

Petteri Orpo: I hope there is no shouting about this. Otherwise, I can answer whether I accept it. It’s starting to get a little boring.

Riikka Purra: Morning. Have you been awake for a long time?

Will Rydman: Morning! Brilliant contemporary art, that shredding performance!

Petteri Orpo: I have to go. Today I am a speaker at the summer party of the Varsinais-Suomen kokomoosum.

Riikka Purra: What are you going to talk about?

Petteri Orpo: My themes in it are responsibility and single-mindedness.

Illustration: Jukka Pylväs