Monthly | “Riikka flirted with the scissors” – Kuukautinen, a campaigner, followed the government’s morning exchange of messages

Sari Essayah: Morning, is anyone else awake in our message group besides me? Hello!
Petteri Orpo: Morning. What’s the time?
Sari Essayah: It’s already nine o’clock!
Will Rydman: Morning.
Ville Tavio: Morning. Is there a situation on? Why did Sari get a notification?
Sari Essayah: Because we can play Anna-Maija’s after-school game!
Ville Tavio: What reason is it now to wake up others?
Petteri Orpo: I thought something was happening on the eastern border.
Elina Valtonen: Morning.
Sari Essayah: It’s a beautiful summer morning! I already went for a morning walk.
Will Rydman: Nice to hear.
Ville Tavio: Who was that young, annoying Mimmi there in homework?
Petteri Orpo: So who?
Ville Tavio: That someone Sandra.
Will Rydman: Ville, he’s not young. It’s older than us.
Petteri Orpo: She is Sandra Bergqvist, our government’s Minister of Sports and Youth.
Ville Tavio: Never heard. But he has really annoying things.
Anna-Maja Henriksson: Morning. Wait, I’m feeling terrible, I need to get some lemon juice.
Sari Essayah: Did you make it to the end? I left at the point when that scrap of paper started to be everywhere.
Petteri Orpo: Don’t go for it.
Ville Tavio: So what happened? I didn’t notice when I was talking to that annoying mimmi.
Elina Valtonen: Riikka played with scissors.
Anna-Maja Henriksson: Oh, how good lemon juice is!
Ville Tavio: So what did Riikka do!?
Petteri Orpo: Riga had a huge stack of Marini’s government’s strategy papers with it. Riikka cut them into shreds.
Ville Tavio: Really!! I’m tearing up!
Anna-Maja Henriksson: Neh, how infantile! I thought it was sarpentine.
Sari Essayah: It also included our government’s bilingualism program.
Petteri Orpo: I hope there is no shouting about this. Otherwise, I can answer whether I accept it. It’s starting to get a little boring.
Riikka Purra: Morning. Have you been awake for a long time?
Will Rydman: Morning! Brilliant contemporary art, that shredding performance!
Petteri Orpo: I have to go. Today I am a speaker at the summer party of the Varsinais-Suomen kokomoosum.
Riikka Purra: What are you going to talk about?
Petteri Orpo: My themes in it are responsibility and single-mindedness.
Illustration: Jukka Pylväs
