In some areas of the Primorsky Territory, the monthly precipitation rate and more were recorded. They were caused by a cyclone displaced from China, reports on Monday, March 22, TASS with reference to the regional hydrometeorological center.

In particular, according to the department, in the Khasansky and Khankaisky districts last weekend, from 13 to 25 mm of precipitation fell.

In addition, in the Pogranichny and Spassky districts, the amount of precipitation reached indicators close to the monthly norm – 11-14 mm.

At the same time, it is noted that on Monday afternoon the weather in Primorye will begin to improve, since the cyclone will move to Sakhalin, and on Tuesday it will already reach the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

Nevertheless, after the vortex leaves, precipitation in the Primorsky Territory will remain in places, but at the same time the temperature is expected to rise to +9 degrees.

On March 19, forecasters warned residents of Primorye about weather changes under the influence of a powerful cyclone. Over the weekend, snowfall, sleet, as well as ice and snow was predicted in the region.