Do you think that what you pay as a pension to your ex-partner is too much? Maybe after knowing how much the actor Kevin Costner could pay monthly pension to his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner you might change your mind. But that’s not all, because the most surprising thing is that she refuses to move from the home of the film’s protagonist The bodyguard.

For almost 20 years the actor Kevin Costner and the designer Christine Baumgartner they had maintained a marriage that seemed unbreakable, however in April 2023 she decided to start the process of divorcedespite the fact that he is the protagonist of Dance with wolves and the series yellowstone I did not want to. Along with this process, conflicts have begun to arise, such as establishing the amount of pension that the 68-year-old actor would have to pay the 49-year-old designer monthly for the maintenance of their three children in common: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

How much does Kevin Costner’s ex ask for a monthly pension?

From the outset it is known, according to international media, that the surprising amount of monthly pension that Christine Baumgartner is requesting Kevin Costner is from $248,000 monthly, that is, almost 4 million 300 thousand Mexican pesos per month. what i would give almost 3 million dollars a yearthat is, more than 51 million pesos, according to El País.

Undoubtedly, this large amount of monthly pension would help a person, with normal or common expenses, to buy several houses per month, travel the world and enjoy a great life. However, the designer argues that this pension would be less than what is necessary to maintain the lifestyle to which her three children are accustomed.

Other requests . But that is not all, because the plaintiff is also asking the plaintiff to cover the total amount of the school enrollment of Cayden (16), Hayes (14) and Grace (12), the expenses of the extracurricular activities and sports for minors and health insurance thereof.

For her part, Kevin Costner’s ex-partner is not requesting a pension for her, she argues that it is only for her children, although she also has a prenuptial agreement with the actor that protects her in the event of a divorce with one million euros, more than 18 million Mexican pesos.

How much does Kevin Costner want to pay in alimony?

The ex-wife of the famous, with whom he married in 2004, argues irremediable differences as the reason for his divorce request and since then heated discussions have arisen between the law firms of both. She obviously has mainly highlighted the question of money, because the actor asks to pay $38,000 for each childThat’s $114,000 a month in alimony, just under half the amount your ex is asking for.

Also the interpreter of The bodyguard and winner of the Oscar Award would commit to fully cover related expenses, such as school fees, books, fees, uniforms and school trips, sports activities, camps and other agreed extracurricular activities, according to People.

As is to be expected, the ex-partner is still in discussions to set their separation agreement, however, Kevin could once again break the record in terms of the cost of his divorce (as happened with his ex-wife Cindy Silva). It should be remembered that recently Christine Baumgartner has been in controversy for charging an actor’s credit card for $87,000, in addition to the fact that she has not left the family home within the period established by law when there are separations.

