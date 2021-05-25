Navarrese pensioners in a demonstration in Pamplona, ​​in January. EFE

The pension payroll accumulates 12 months of uninterrupted increases until reaching a new record. Social Security has disbursed 10,154 million in May in this kind of subsidies, 3% more than in the same month last year. The amount continues to rise, driven by a greater number of taxpayers, but also by the rise in the average pension in Spain to 1,032 euros per month, 2.2% more than in May 2020.

The growth in the payroll of these contributions has been unstoppable in the last decade due to the growth of pensioners and, above all, to the increase in the cost of benefits. Those who join the system charge more than those who leave. However, in 2020, the high number of deaths among the elderly and, specifically, the administrative problems due to the state of alarm due to delays in the management of new registrations caused an anecdotal drop in pension spending, precisely in the month of May, which would partly explain the great annual jump in spending in May of this year. Between January and April 2021, the year-on-year increase in spending ranged between 2.3% and 2.6%, far from 3%.

Retirements – they reach more than 6 million people, two thirds of taxpayers – have been the type of pension that has risen the most in the last year. Its total disbursement has grown by 3.6%, to 7,300 million. Slightly less, 2.3%, the average retirement pay has increased this year, which stood at 1,188 euros per month in May. Men well above women: 1,253 euros compared to 829. The rise in retirement payments is explained by the significant increase in recipients, 250,000 more people (1.23%).

The rest of benefits are also on the rise. 1,740 million euros were allocated to widowhood pensions, 2.5% more than in May 2020 and their average remuneration stood at 739 euros, 2% more. The payroll for permanent disability benefits, meanwhile, stood at 942 million euros (0.2%) and on average amounted to 994 euros, 0.8% more. While that of orphans accounted for 142 million (2.3%) –416 euros on average per person, 1.7% more than a year earlier– and benefits for family members, 26 million euros (3.2% ), with an average remuneration of 603 euros, 2.26% more.