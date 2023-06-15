How did you feel about the content of this article?

An employee restocks shelves at a supermarket in Buenos Aires: an economist projects that, despite the slight monthly slowdown in May, inflation will end the year with worse numbers in Argentina | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina released this Wednesday afternoon (14) the country’s inflation figures for May. The data indicate that the general change in prices was 7.8% compared to April, indicating a slight monthly deceleration, since the increase in the month before last compared to March had been 8.4%.

According to the newspaper La Nacion, private consultants expected a level close to 9%. Even so, in 12 months, inflation in Argentina reached 114.2% (against 108.8% in April).

The biggest increase in the monthly index in May was in the sector of housing, water, electricity and other fuels, with 11.9%, due to the increase in energy and natural gas tariffs. Afterwards, the highest variations were verified in the segments of restaurants and hotels (9.3%), health (9%) and equipment and home maintenance (8.8%).

To La Nacion, economist Melisa Sala, from consultancy LCG, stated that, despite the slight monthly deceleration in May, Argentine inflation should close 2023 with worse levels in the interannual indicator.

“Apart from the specific data for a given month, we don’t believe there will be a trend change this year. We project inflation around 135% per year in December, consistent with an average high of 118% over the year,” he said.