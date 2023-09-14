Confirming the expectations of private analysts, Argentina had a major acceleration in inflation in August, the month in which the government promoted a strong devaluation of the peso against the dollar.

According to figures released this Wednesday (13) by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec), the average price variation last month was 12.4%, the highest since 1991. The index is practically double that recorded in July, when monthly inflation was 6.3%.

Inflation in 12 months rose to 124.4%, after remaining at 113.4% in July. In August, after the victory of libertarian Javier Milei in the primaries for the presidential election (which will be held in October), the Minister of Economy and government candidate for Casa Rosada, Sergio Massa, devalued the peso by 22%.

In August, the biggest monthly price changes were recorded in the food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.6%), health (15.3%) and household equipment and maintenance (14.1%) sectors.

“It is the number that summarizes the tragedy that Massa and Kirchnerism leave us,” said center-right presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, in reference to August’s monthly inflation, in a statement published by the newspaper Clarín. Milei has not yet commented on the matter.

Sergio Massa, according to a report by La Nacion, blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with whom Argentina recently renegotiated its debt, for the August index.

“August was one of the worst months of the economic process in the last 30 years, the product of an imposition by the International Monetary Fund, which in some way affects our economy enormously, which is the imposition of devaluation [cambial] plus COUNTRY tax [Imposto por uma Argentina Inclusiva e Solidária] as a guarantee mechanism that the fund plans for its collection, for its perception”, said the minister.