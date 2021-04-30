Ali Abdel-Rahman (Cairo) – Munther Rehana revealed the fate of his emotional relationship with “Shafika” in the series “Musa”, and told “Al-Ittihad”: Its end will be very tragic, and this is what we are witnessing in the coming episodes.

Rayahneh expressed his happiness with the positive reaction about the personality of “Nawfal”, which he embodies in the events, and that he was surprised by the praise for his performance, which reached the point of insults and insults on social networking sites.

Munther explained that the character of “Nawfal”, Al-Saidi, is complex and uneven, carrying within it great discontent over his family’s past and his Gypsy origin, especially his mother, who used quackery and sorcery as a source of her livelihood, in addition to his refusal from Musa’s family to marry Shafiqah.

The action revolves around a young man who practices violence against powerful citizens who wrongly exploit him, believing that he is achieving lost justice from his point of view.

Regarding his participation in the Bedouin series “The Boulders of the Deserts”, Rayhanah explained that he embodies the personality of the leader of the bandits group and always seeks to sow discord among the tribes in order to achieve his personal interests. Its events revolve around a girl trying to mix her urban life with the customs and traditions of her Bedouin tribe, and the vengeance struggles between the tribes.

On the other hand, Munther continues to complete his scenes in the movie “The Haroun family,” and its events revolve around the formation of a gang specialized in the antiquities trade and between bloody struggles for control and influence, written by Ahmed Anwar and directed by Moataz Hussam, and co-starring Ahmed Wafiq and Abeer Sabri.