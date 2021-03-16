In the Ulyanovsk region, from April 19, the improvement month starts, which will last until June 7. The Minister of Housing and Communal Services of the region Alexander Cherepan reported this during a meeting of the headquarters for the development of the region on March 15.

As reported ulpravda.ru, the timing of the events was criticized by the governor Sergei Morozov. He stressed that the snow begins to melt by April 1, so all documents should be prepared in time and work should begin.

“This is the first time I hear about such terms. In addition, I don’t hear how much paint has been prepared, whitewashed to put the entire Ulyanovsk region in order, ”said the head of the region.

The Minister of Housing and Utilities, in turn, noted that this spring there are restrictions on mass events on the territory of the Ulyanovsk region, in connection with which it is necessary to prepare for improvement work, including subbotniks, taking into account these requirements.

It is not specified whether the terms of the month for the improvement will be adjusted, but the governor emphasized that such problems are being discussed at a meeting of the headquarters for coronavirus, where a decision is made to authorize events.