Montgomery Clift would have turned 100 tomorrow Saturday. Something absolutely unlikely according to the testimony of the people who felt close to him. He slapped her at 45, drunk, permanently dependent on hard drugs and pill, with his face laboriously recomposed through very painful operations, as he survived a terrible car accident, broken inside and out. Robert Lewis, who was one of his teachers at the Actors Studio, said that Clift lived the longest suicide of the daughter …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS