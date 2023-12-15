by STEFANO OLLANU

Schumacher, 10 years old from Meribel

As the end of the year approaches, the many fans of Michael Schumacher they know well that the specialized newspapers will dedicate ample space to the anniversary of the unfortunate accident in Meribel on 29 December. And, as always, readers will find themselves faced with the sad spectacle of clickbait, which has often been at its worst on the German driver.

In two weeks they will be 10 years since the skiing accident which changed the life of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion forever and the hunt for the sensationalist title has already started in the last few days, taking inspiration from the German ARD documentary which has – obviously – added nothing to what has already emerged in recent years .

The thoughts of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo

The edition of TG1 of December 14 dedicated a report to the alleged revelations of the documentary, taking the opportunity to interview Luca Cordero di Montezemoloformer Ferrari president and friend of Michael Schumacher.

The manager from Bologna opened his heart, letting a certain melancholy shine through his words: “I wish I could go back 15 years and have the same satisfaction together both on and off the track. The moments immediately after the victory [di Suzuka 2000, ndr] we were as if intoxicated, we hugged each other, we kissed, with him, with Todt, with the mechanics. Emotion, with tears from him and mine when he got off the Ferrari at Monza for the last time because he had decided to retire. Corinna is a wonderful woman and she told me: 'I am very happy if you can remember that fantastic time'. Michael I love you and I always think of you”, Montezemolo said.