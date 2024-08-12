A long road back to victory

Data in hand, what Ferrari is experiencing in Formula 1 is its second longest abstinence from world titles. In the drivers’ championship the last success dates back to 17 years ago with Kimi Raikkonen, with the record of 21 seasons without a world championship crown between Scheckter’s victory in 1979 and Michael Schumacher’s in 2000 dangerously in his sights.

Among the constructors, however, the record was equalled, given that 16 years passed between the 1983 and 1999 world championships, the same amount of time between the 2008 victory and 2024, the current year. In short, with rivals of the caliber of Red Bull and Mercedes, but also McLaren and Aston Martin, it will not be so easy for Ferrari to bring home the world titles in the near future.

Montezemolo spurs on the Reds

And if there is anyone who knows well how long it takes to build a winning team at Ferrari, it is certainly Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. He was there as head of the racing team when, in 1975 with Niki Lauda at the wheel, the first long series of failures (11 years) was broken. And he was there as president in the much-desired world success of 2000, but it took him 9 seasons to build and enhance the group led by Jean Todt, whose symbol was Michael Schumacher at the wheel and technicians of the caliber of Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne at the design table.

Commenting for the Sports Courier the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo also dedicated a joke to the Prancing Horse: “What can you learn from Italian sport? To win, podiums are no longer enough. Ferrari must return to the top of the world“, said the manager from Bologna, who then recalled his energetic approach: “I once got into a fight with a race director in F1!”