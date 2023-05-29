Former president Montezemolo: “Ferrari electric? It gives me hives”

Montezemolo shoot zero on Ferrari. Among the most renowned characters in the automotive world and loved by motorsport fans, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo he was president of the Reds from 1991 to 2014. Under his wing, Ferrari managed to get a string of victories never seen again.

But times have now changed and the manager has used very strong words to express his disappointment with a choice that the Cavallino of Maranello has done in recent months, and which will become effective in less than two years. The decision taken is risky and criticism is always around the corner.

Harsh words about Ferrari

By 2025 the first will debut Ferrari with zero emissions, after the debut of the SUV Thoroughbred of 2022. These are two models that the same Montezemoloduring his presidency, he had almost demonized, and has now reiterated his opposition to the creation of an electric Ferrari.

“There Ferrari EV? I feel bad, I get hives just thinking of seeing such a thing. The way I see it, 100% electric should only be used in the city, then there’s the hybrid for going outside and the bio–fuels that can have their say”, thundered Montezemolo.

A very harsh comment from the former president of the Cavallino, which however finds unanimous feedback even among the enthusiasts. 2025 will therefore be the time for the zero-emission Ferrari, which will certainly be a masterpiece in terms of technology and design, but which will never be a real Ferrari for the great enthusiasts of the sector.

